Attorney blasts Spectra Energy over fault line

Toledo attorney Terry Lodge speaks during a 2016 news conference concerning the 50-year anniversary of the Fermi 1 meltdown at Loranger Square in downtown Monroe, Mich. Local attorney Terry Lodge called Houston-based Spectra Energy's apparent oversight of the Bowling Green Fault line "an astonishing screw-up" that could help his cause and complicate company efforts to build its proposed $2 billion NEXUS Gas Transmission pipeline through northwest Ohio.

