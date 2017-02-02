At a safe distance: Monitoring remote volcanoes from remote locations
Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the USGS, explains how volcanoes around the state can be monitored remotely by satellite from the AVO Operations Room in Anchorage. Across Alaska there are monitoring instruments on 31 of the most active volcanoes, but there's nothing on the one that's erupting now.
