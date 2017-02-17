Areas of oil and gas off Scotland 'ma...

Areas of oil and gas off Scotland 'may have been missed'

19 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

Geologists say there could be reserves of oil and gas in areas around Scotland's coast which have previously been dismissed. A team from the University of Aberdeen has been studying rock formations around Rockall - a tiny outcrop 300 miles off the Western Isles.

