Alpine High - Good Play, Poor Timing?
Apache's recent Alpine High discovery sits in the southern portion of Reeves county, on top of over 300,000 acres of what they believe is a prime gas play. Current market outlook calls for the gas market to be tipping towards being supply long in 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan '17
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC