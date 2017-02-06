Alaska's Busy Volcano: Seawater, Magma Figure In Eruptions
An underwater volcano in Alaska's Aleutian Islands has erupted more than two dozen times since mid-December and may keep going for months. Geologists at the Alaska Volcano Center continue to monitor Bogoslof Volcano because its ash clouds threaten aircraft.
