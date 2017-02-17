Agency reports earthquake felt across...

Agency reports earthquake felt across Hawaiian Islands

Read more: WWSB

Minor shaking was felt across Hawaii's island chain Friday morning after a moderate earthquake struck between the Big Island and Maui, but no damage was reported. The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-4.7 temblor was recorded at about 26 miles deep and centered about 15 miles off the northwest coast of the Big Island.

