Activist group to rally against pipel...

Activist group to rally against pipeline over quake concerns

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A newly formed citizens group is hosting a rally near Waterville at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss a Bowling Green State University researcher's claim that northwest Ohio is too quake-prone for a massive natural gas transmission pipeline to coexist with it. The group, called United Communities for Protecting our Water and Elevating Power - or UC4POWER for short - has filed a request for a hearing before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to express seismic concerns it has about the 36-inch NEXUS Gas Transmission pipeline that Houston-based Spectra Energy and others are planning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Jan 25 Kathleen 23
News Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16) Jan 18 Nick10 3
News Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch... Jan 15 Eric 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie Jan '17 shakytown 1
News 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14) Dec '16 TalCeck Thize Mul... 3
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec '16 redadair 1
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... Dec '16 frickin 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,045 • Total comments across all topics: 278,596,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC