6.5 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines
A strong earthquake of 6.5 magnitude shook the southern Philippines late Friday, but no major damage was immediately reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centred about 10 kilometres north-northeast of Mabua in Mindanao.
