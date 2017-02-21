5.7-magnitude quake strikes Lake Tanganyika region: USGS1 hour ago
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit near Africa's Lake Tanganyika early today, the US Geological Survey said, with the epicentre in northen Zambia. The quake, which was 10 kilometres deep, struck at 6:32 AM about 45 kilometres from the Zambian town of Kaputa, which lies near the borders of Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
