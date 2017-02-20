3...2...1...MUN professor on short-list to blast off with Canadian Space Agency
John Jamieson launching the Canadian remotely-operated vehicle "ROPOS", which is used to take video and still images, and collect samples from the seafloor using robotic arms. The professor and Canada research chair in marine geology at Memorial University of Newfoundland is now one of 72 candidates left in the running, from a total of 3,772 people who applied to the Canadian Space Agency's astronaut recruitment drive over the summer.
