2017 Toyota Tundra 5.7L V-8 CrewMax 4...

2017 Toyota Tundra 5.7L V-8 CrewMax 4 -4 Test: Frozen in Time

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Car & Driver

Back in 1961, oil geologist Robert Liscomb discovered a large fossil in the Alaskan tundra. A year later Liscomb perished in a rock slide, and his fossil sat in a Shell warehouse until the early 1980s, when it was rediscovered and sent off to the United States Geological Survey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Car & Driver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Jan 25 Kathleen 23
News Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16) Jan 18 Nick10 3
News Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch... Jan 15 Eric 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie Jan '17 shakytown 1
News 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14) Dec '16 TalCeck Thize Mul... 3
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec '16 redadair 1
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... Dec '16 frickin 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,633 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC