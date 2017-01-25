Volcanic Wine book wins Andre Simon award
A book on volcanic wines by John Szabo MS was named the winner of the AndrA© Simon Award in the drinks category at a ceremony last night. Wine writer Fiona Beckett, who headed up the judging for the drinks books this year, praised the book not just for its excellent content - covering geology, volcanism, viticulture and soil science - but for its striking production and presentation.
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|4 hr
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan 3
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec '16
|frickin
|1
