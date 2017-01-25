Volcanic Wine book wins Andre Simon award

A book on volcanic wines by John Szabo MS was named the winner of the AndrA© Simon Award in the drinks category at a ceremony last night. Wine writer Fiona Beckett, who headed up the judging for the drinks books this year, praised the book not just for its excellent content - covering geology, volcanism, viticulture and soil science - but for its striking production and presentation.

