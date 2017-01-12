Undersea earthquake measuring 6.9 hits southeast Philippines1 min ago
Manila, Jan 10: An undersea earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter scale hit southeast Philippines on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It also said that the quake was measured at a depth of 617 km.
