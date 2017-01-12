#TSX #Mining News: Carube (TSXV: CUC) Finalizes Acquisition of Copper-Gold Rich Properties in Jam...
Ottawa, Ontario - January 11, 2017 Carube Copper Corp. announces that pursuant to its press release of September 21, 2016, the company has finalized a definitive agreement with OZ Minerals Limited to acquire 100% of OZ Minerals' holdings in Jamaica, which include: Subject to the impending transfer of the licenses by the mining authorities, Carube Copper will then own a 100% interest in eleven licences covering over 535 square km . These licences cover the best copper-gold prospects identified to date by Carube and OZ Minerals in Jamaica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan 3
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC