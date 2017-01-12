#TSX #Mining News: Carube (TSXV: CUC)...

Ottawa, Ontario - January 11, 2017 Carube Copper Corp. announces that pursuant to its press release of September 21, 2016, the company has finalized a definitive agreement with OZ Minerals Limited to acquire 100% of OZ Minerals' holdings in Jamaica, which include: Subject to the impending transfer of the licenses by the mining authorities, Carube Copper will then own a 100% interest in eleven licences covering over 535 square km . These licences cover the best copper-gold prospects identified to date by Carube and OZ Minerals in Jamaica.

