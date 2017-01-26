Splitsville: 2-Mile-Long Crack Opens in Arizona Desert
A gaping, 2-mile-long crack has opened in the barren earth in Arizona, and it will likely continue to grow, geologists say. Recent footage from a flyover by an Arizona Geological Survey drone revealed the extent of the huge fissure in Pinal County, between Casa Grande and Tucson, showing the enormous gash splitting the barren land.
