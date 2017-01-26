South Texas fossil could be reptile t...

South Texas fossil could be reptile that swam 90M years ago

A fossil found in limestone along a remote South Texas riverbed could be that of a dolphin-like reptile that swam in oceans 90 million years ago, according to paleontologists. The discovery was made two years ago by petroleum geologist James Harcourt, who works for the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state's oil and gas industry.

