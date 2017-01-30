Rwanda: Natural Resources Authority to Be Split Into 3
The government has introduced a Bill that seeks to dissolve the Rwanda Natural Resources Authority and form three independent and specialised bodies focused on oil, gas, and minerals as well as land, water, and forestry. The Minister for Natural Resources, Dr Vincent Biruta, introduced the draft law in the Lower House, on Friday, and its basis was unanimously approved by MPs, which means that laws governing the new bodies will be assessed at the House's committee level before being passed.
