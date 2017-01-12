Report: Drop in Oklahoma saltwater disposal volumes
Recent reports show that disposal well operators placed about 23 percent less saltwater into Oklahoma's deepest geological formation within the earthquake zone in 2016 compared to the previous year. The year-end data reports about the Arbuckle formation come from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, according to the Tulsa World .
