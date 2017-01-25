Rare meteorites challenge our understanding of solar system20 min ago
London, Jan 24 Researchers have discovered minerals from 43 rare meteorites that landed on the Earth 470 million years ago, which challenge our understanding of the history and development of the solar system. More than half of the mineral grains are from meteorites completely unknown or very rare in today's meteorite flow, researchers said.
