Pluto's Moon Charon Had Its Own, Icy Plate Tectonics

Pluto's Moon Charon Had Its Own, Icy ...

Pluto's largest moon, Charon, is covered in cracks and fissures from when a liquid mantle froze and expanded, new research suggests. Credit: NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI Pluto's largest moon, Charon, had a process like Earth's plate tectonics beneath its surface, driven by a freezing ice core that expanded and cracked the little world's crust, researchers said.

