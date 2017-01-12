Pegula Denies Dysfunction in Bills Organization
Orchard Park, NY Bills owner Terry Pegula is denying reports there is dysfunction at One Bills Drive. On with John Murphy Friday on WGR, Pegula says everyone laughs at those reports, calling them comical.
