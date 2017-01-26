Operator, ODNR well plans differ

The operator of a dormant injection well argues it could open in one to three weeks with near-zero seismic risk if a Franklin County judge allows it, while the state wants to take a slower approach. American Water Management Services and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management both presented plans to Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Kimberly Cocroft detailing how the 8,500-foot injection well off state Route 169 in Weathersfield could reopen.

