Operator, ODNR well plans differ
The operator of a dormant injection well argues it could open in one to three weeks with near-zero seismic risk if a Franklin County judge allows it, while the state wants to take a slower approach. American Water Management Services and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management both presented plans to Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Kimberly Cocroft detailing how the 8,500-foot injection well off state Route 169 in Weathersfield could reopen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Wed
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan 3
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec '16
|frickin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC