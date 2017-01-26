Operator, ODNR well plans differ

Operator, ODNR well plans differ

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

The operator of a dormant injection well argues it could open in one to three weeks with near-zero seismic risk if a Franklin County judge allows it, while the state wants to take a slower approach. American Water Management Services and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management both presented plans to Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Kimberly Cocroft detailing how the 8,500-foot injection well off state Route 169 in Weathersfield could reopen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Wed Kathleen 23
News Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16) Jan 18 Nick10 3
News Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch... Jan 15 Eric 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie Jan 3 shakytown 1
News 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14) Dec '16 TalCeck Thize Mul... 3
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec '16 redadair 1
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... Dec '16 frickin 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,945 • Total comments across all topics: 278,333,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC