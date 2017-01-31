Non-reporting 'Did You Feel It?' areas can be used to improve earthquake intensity maps
The remarkable reach of the U.S. Geological Survey's "Did You Feel It?" website can be used to improve maps of earthquake intensity -- if non-reporting areas are including in the mapping analysis, according to a new study published online February 1 in the journal Seismological Research Letters . Since its launch in the late 1990s, the DYFI website has collected millions of reports from people who log on to the site to share information when they feel an earthquake in their ZIP code.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan 3
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec '16
|frickin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC