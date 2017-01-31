Non-reporting 'Did You Feel It?' areas can be used to improve earthquake intensity maps

The remarkable reach of the U.S. Geological Survey's "Did You Feel It?" website can be used to improve maps of earthquake intensity -- if non-reporting areas are including in the mapping analysis, according to a new study published online February 1 in the journal Seismological Research Letters . Since its launch in the late 1990s, the DYFI website has collected millions of reports from people who log on to the site to share information when they feel an earthquake in their ZIP code.

