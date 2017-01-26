No damage reported after 2 earthquakes hit northern Oklahoma
The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.7 magnitude quake hit near Medford on Wednesday, while a 3.4 magnitude temblor struck near Enid on Thursday morning. Both areas are in northern Oklahoma and northwest of Oklahoma City.
