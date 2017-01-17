NASA's Terra Satellite Captures Alaska's Bogoslof Volcano Eruption in Wrapped White
MODIS captured Alaska's erupting Bogoslof Volcano on January 18. The eruption looked like cloud cladded in white. MODIS was used by NASA Terra satellite, and the Bogoslof Volcano exists on Bogoslof Island at 53 55'38" north latitude and 168 2'4" west longitudes, along the southern edge of the Bering Sea.
