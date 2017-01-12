Myanmar Mining: MiTA Myanmar Mining E...

Myanmar Mining: MiTA Myanmar Mining Exhibition and Conference in Yangon @ YgTF, 24-26 Feb 2017

Myanmar Mining Exhibition & Conference 2017 will be organized by MiTA during 24-26Feb2017 in Yangon; the leading International "Mining Expo in Myanmar" MiTA Myanmar Mining Exhibition @ Yangon GREAT Trade Fair, YgTF 2017 will be very good platform for trade & investment in oil & gas industry in Myanmar. YANGON & WASHINGTON DC, MYANMAR & USA, January 16, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myanmar Mining Exhibition , Myanmar Mining Conference , Myanmar Mining : Trade and Investment Export-Import of Minerals, Equipment Supply, Investment in Myanmar Mining Sectors and Mine Fields, MiTA "Myanmar Market Partner" since 2009.

