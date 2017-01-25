Mount Everest is shrinking: India to send expedition to see if famed mountain is still 8,848 metres
Amid speculation Nepal's deadly 2015 earthquake might have caused Mount Everest to shrink, India is dispatching an expedition to the summit to confirm whether the world's highest mountain is indeed still 8,848 metres. "We are remeasuring it," India's surveyor general, Swarna Subba Rao, told Indian media outside a geospatial forum this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|4 hr
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan 3
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec '16
|frickin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC