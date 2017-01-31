More than 200 scientists, researchers to lose jobs due to NOAH shutdown - " Lagmay

More than 200 scientists and researchers working under Project Noah or Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards for disaster risk prevention and mitigation efforts are set to lose jobs once the program shuts down by end of February. Project Noah executive director Dr. Mahar Lagmay emphasized this concern even as DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Pena assured that the "completed" program, "which has fully submitted its deliverables", would be turned over to its arm agency Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration .

