More
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2017 / Iconic Minerals Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has initiated work at its recently acquired Smith Creek Valley lithium project , located 140 miles east of Reno, near Austin, Nevada. Claim staking, geologic mapping, surface geochemical sampling and gravity interpretation have been completed on Smith Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan 3
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec '16
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC