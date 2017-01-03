Moderate quake kills 4 people in rural area in southern Iran
Iran's state TV says a magnitude 5.1 quake killed four people in a village deep in southern Iran. The report says the quake struck Saifabad village near the town of Khonj, about 1,000 kilometers, or 620 miles, south of the capital, Tehran.
