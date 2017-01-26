Mineral mapping the future of the North

Mineral mapping the future of the North

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Northern Ontario Business

The Ontario Geological Survey is undertaking a three-year mapping project along the Highway 11 corridor in northeastern Ontario, studying the loose surface material atop the area's bedrock. The Ontario Geological Survey completed the first year of a three-year geological mapping project along the Highway 11 corridor last summer, a project that will guide land use planning for the corridor between Cochrane and Kapuskasing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Ontario Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Wed Kathleen 23
News Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16) Jan 18 Nick10 3
News Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch... Jan 15 Eric 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie Jan 3 shakytown 1
News 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14) Dec '16 TalCeck Thize Mul... 3
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec '16 redadair 1
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... Dec '16 frickin 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC