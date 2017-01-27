MH370 search data will be treasure trove for scientists
Singapore: It cost A$200mil - and ended in apparent failure - but experts say the two-year search for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 aircraft was not in vain. According to marine scientists, the 120,000 sq km search for the Boeing 777 has produced an unequalled trove of vital information about the world deep beneath the ocean's surface.
