Metal Tiger plc UK Regulatory Announcement: Appointment of Technical Director

Metal Tiger , the natural resources investing company is pleased to announce the appointment of Alastair Middleton as the Company's Technical Director with immediate effect. Michael McNeilly, Chief Executive officer of Metal Tiger plc commented: " I am pleased to welcome Alastair Middleton to the Metal Tiger team where I hope he will be able to add tremendously to our technical capabilities as we deliver on our strategic objectives and work closely with our key joint venture partners.

