Metal Tiger plc UK Regulatory Announcement: Appointment of Technical Director
Metal Tiger , the natural resources investing company is pleased to announce the appointment of Alastair Middleton as the Company's Technical Director with immediate effect. Michael McNeilly, Chief Executive officer of Metal Tiger plc commented: " I am pleased to welcome Alastair Middleton to the Metal Tiger team where I hope he will be able to add tremendously to our technical capabilities as we deliver on our strategic objectives and work closely with our key joint venture partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Tue
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC