Matthew McConaughey lets it all hang out for his portrayal of the Gold hustler
Matthew McConaughey continues his pursuit of excellence by portraying a rogues' gallery of characters. McConaughey won a 2014 Oscar for his drug-dealing Ron Woodroof role in Dallas Buyers Club, and last summer he earned praise for defining American Civil War revolt leader Newton Knight in Free State of Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan 3
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec '16
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC