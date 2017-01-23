Magnitude 8.0 earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea; tsunami warning issued
An 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck 47 kilometers west of Arawa on Bougainville island, Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey reported on Sunday. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in an advisory that "widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible" as a result of the earthquake for the next three hours along the coasts of Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Nauru, Pohnpei, Kosrae, Vanuatu, Chuuk and Indonesia.
