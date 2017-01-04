Magnitude 7.2 quake hits near Fiji; t...

Magnitude 7.2 quake hits near Fiji; tsunami alert issued

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit near the Fiji Islands, causing a tsunami warning for parts of the Pacific Ocean. In this photo provided by World Vision Solomon Islands, a house in Kirakira, Solomon Islands, is damaged after an earthquake on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.

