Magnitude 7.2 quake hits near Fiji; tsunami alert issued
A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit near the Fiji Islands, causing a tsunami warning for parts of the Pacific Ocean. In this photo provided by World Vision Solomon Islands, a house in Kirakira, Solomon Islands, is damaged after an earthquake on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|14 hr
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC