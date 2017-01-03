Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off coast of Fiji - USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck 284 kilometres off the coast of Fiji at 2152 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. FLAT ROCK, Mich./WASHINGTON, Jan 3 Ford Motor Co on Tuesday scrapped a planned Mexican car factory and added 700 jobs in Michigan following criticism by Donald Trump, as the U.S. president-elect turned his attention toward rival General Motors Co with the threat of a "big border tax" over compact cars made in Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Tue
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC