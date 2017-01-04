Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off coast of Fiji, tsunami warning issued
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck 284km off the coast of Fiji. - The Straits Times/Asia News Network/USGS FIJI: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck off the island nation of Fiji on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.
