Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off coast of Fiji, tsunami warning issued

3 hrs ago

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck 284km off the coast of Fiji. - The Straits Times/Asia News Network/USGS FIJI: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck off the island nation of Fiji on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

Chicago, IL

