Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes 224 km southwest of Fiji: USGS
An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck 224 km southwest of Fiji on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there was no immediate tsunami warning. DENVER The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday denied $1.2 billion in claims for economic losses stemming from a 2015 toxic wastewater spill accidentally triggered by the agency at a defunct Colorado mine, that fouled waterways in three states.
