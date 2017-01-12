Magnitude 5.8 quake hits far northern Canada
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck in Nunavut territory in far northern Canada, the US Geological Survey reported on Sunday. The quake, originally measured at magnitude 6.4, hit at a depth of 11.8 miles and was centered 55 miles southeast of Resolute in the thinly populated territory, the USGS said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan 3
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC