Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits off Ind...

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits off Indonesia's Maluku islands: USGS

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Reuters

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck off Indonesia's Maluku archipelago on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake was recorded 120 km west-northwest of the island of Ternate at 1141 GMT, at a depth of about 23 km, according to the USGS website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch... 15 hr Eric 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie Jan 3 shakytown 1
News 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14) Dec 27 TalCeck Thize Mul... 3
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec 22 redadair 1
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... Dec 20 frickin 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,960,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC