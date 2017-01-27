Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Rattles NorCal Near The Geysers
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near The Geysers in Northern California late Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The Geysers are about 72 miles north of San Francisco, or nearly 70 miles from Sacramento.
