Lebanese government approves key gas, oil drilling decrees
" Lebanon's new government has issued key decrees to prepare the way for oil and gas extraction off its coast, after more than two years of political deadlock had stymied previous efforts. The decrees, which came on Wednesday, authorize regulators to divide the offshore areas into blocks for drilling and exploration and to issue tenders.
