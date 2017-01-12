Kenya: The Vanishing Glaciers of Mount Kenya
Mount Kenya, Africa's second highest mountain and Kenya's tallest, is one of the country's water towers and a source of numerous rivers and streams that feed into the mighty Tana River -- Kenya's longest and the location of one of the country's largest water reservoirs, the Masinga Dam -- and the Ewaso Nyiro, which is the life line of the arid north. The mountain's source of water has over the centuries been the several glaciers that begin at 15,000 feet above sea level, despite being right on the Equator.
