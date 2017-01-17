IU's geology department plans new nam...

IU's geology department plans new name, course offerings

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

Indiana University's geology department is planning a name-change and new curriculum in response to students' growing interest in majors with a clearer career path. The Department of Geological Sciences would become the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences under a proposal awaiting approval of IU's Office of the Provost and IU's trustees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16) Wed Nick10 3
News Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch... Jan 15 Eric 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie Jan 3 shakytown 1
News 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14) Dec 27 TalCeck Thize Mul... 3
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec 22 redadair 1
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... Dec 20 frickin 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,161 • Total comments across all topics: 278,064,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC