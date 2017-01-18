Italy PM: Apparently no deaths from triple quakes
Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni says it seems there were no fatalities from the three strong earthquakes that rocked the same area of central Italy that was devastated by quakes last year. Gentiloni said Wednesday was a "difficult day" for Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan 3
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC