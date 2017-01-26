Idaho oil and gas industry growing; n...

Idaho oil and gas industry growing; new potential areas eyed

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The amount of severance taxes generated by Idaho's oil and gas industry is getting close to paying what it costs the state to regulate that industry. Idaho Department of Lands Director Tom Schultz estimates that 2017 severance taxes will come close to the break-even point as natural gas production has been increasing.

Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

