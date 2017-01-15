Great Barrier Reef: Ancient coral samples show icon could recover, but scientists warn of new thr...
The Great Barrier Reef once came close to extinction, new research into its history shows, which scientists say raises concerns for its future. Scientists said core samples from an ancient reef show it could survive a sea level rise similar to that currently predicted, but warn it was facing extra threats this time round from ocean acidification and sediment.
