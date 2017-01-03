Giant 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits R...

Giant 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Ringof Fire sparking tsunami warning

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Lucianne.com

AN earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale has ripped through the Ring of Fire sparking a tsunami warning for the region. The huge take hit 176 miles off the coast of Fiji.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie Tue shakytown 1
News 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14) Dec 27 TalCeck Thize Mul... 3
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec 22 redadair 1
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... Dec 20 frickin 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ... Dec 16 entrance 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,590,789

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC