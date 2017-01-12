Geological survey records small earthquakes in Oklahoma

The largest was a magnitude 3.2 quake recorded at 11:19 p.m. Saturday about 20 miles northwest of Fairview, nearly 100 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. A 2.5 magnitude quake was recorded at 5:04 a.m. Sunday northeast of Mooreland, about 105 miles northwest of Oklahoma City and a 3.0 magnitude temblor was recorded at 3:36 p.m. Saturday southwest of Perry, about 55 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.